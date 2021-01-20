DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

CNR opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.