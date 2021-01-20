DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

