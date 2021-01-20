DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 85,448 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,448 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PTC were worth $24,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of PTC opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

