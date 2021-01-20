Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,252,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 1,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$40.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,121. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

