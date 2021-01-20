Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.57.

DOMO opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 3,335.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Domo by 282.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

