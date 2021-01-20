Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Lifted to Buy at UFS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by analysts at UFS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UFS. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.