Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $97.99. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

