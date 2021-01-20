dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.00

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 371528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £512.37 million and a P/E ratio of 50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Michael K. O’Leary acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) Company Profile (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

