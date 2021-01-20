DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

DraftKings stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

