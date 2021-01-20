Dragonchain Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and $114,294.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,094,230 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

