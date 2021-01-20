DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 238,017 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423,491 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

