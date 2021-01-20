DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 47,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,915. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.