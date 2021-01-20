DT Investment Partners LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,155 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. 131,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

