DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,276 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. 873,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

