DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eaton by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. 24,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

