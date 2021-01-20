Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 125,250 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,250 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies accounts for 5.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $30,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. 32,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

