Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Up 8%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $47.30. 4,178,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,188,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after buying an additional 351,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

