DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.82

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $17.33. DZS shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 47,108 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

