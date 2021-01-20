Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of EAR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 6,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,031. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.