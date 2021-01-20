Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $918,516,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.21. 42,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

