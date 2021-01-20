Eastern Bank Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

