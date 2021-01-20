Eastern Bank Has $1.05 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 1,603,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

