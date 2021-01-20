Eastern Bank Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.05% of The Allstate worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,513. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

