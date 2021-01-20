Eastern Bank Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after acquiring an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $56,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

