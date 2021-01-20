Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. 63,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,263. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

