Eastern Bank Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,531. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

