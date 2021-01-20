Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Eaton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,623. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

