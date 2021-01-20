Eastern Bank Sells 282 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.06. 50,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,335. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

