Eastern Bank Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $196.63. 61,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

