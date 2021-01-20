EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $64,808,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $11,260,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

