Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 8.6%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $8.84. 10,975,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 5,303,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 50.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 591,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 683,937 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 478.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 245,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 38.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

