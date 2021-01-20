Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 119,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,327. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

