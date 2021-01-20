Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,951 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.