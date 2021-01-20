Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 368.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

