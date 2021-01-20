Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 259.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter.

ETG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,373. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

