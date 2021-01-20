Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.52

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 2183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,411,000 after acquiring an additional 280,005 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ebix by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 201,971 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Ebix by 29.0% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 439,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

