EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $587,542.44

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $587,542.44 and approximately $99,129.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00537277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.26 or 0.03901079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012946 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.