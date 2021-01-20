EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Update

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

