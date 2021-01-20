Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $246,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

