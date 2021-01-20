Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.96.

EC stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.