EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $519,894.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

