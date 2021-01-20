Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 320.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Target by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

