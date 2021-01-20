Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 244.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

