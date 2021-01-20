Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.