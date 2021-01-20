Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

