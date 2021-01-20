EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.82

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 123209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -427.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

