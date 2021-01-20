eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,070. eHealth has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 617,529 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,339,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 313,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eHealth by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

