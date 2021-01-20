Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.