Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 175,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

