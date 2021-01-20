Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $588,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,802,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.